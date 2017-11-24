South Range ousted by Eastwood, 21-7, in state semifinal

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range was ousted by Eastwood, 21-7, on Friday in a Division V state semifinal. The Raiders’ season ends one game short of the state championship with a 13-1 record.

Eastwood scored midway through the first quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Jaden Rayford.

The Eagles then took a 14-0 lead later in the first when — after a South Range fumble — Ceyleon Damron scored on a 1-yard run.

Eastwood pushed its lead to 21-0 early in the fourth when Rayford’s 3-yard TD run capped an 85-yard, 18-play drive.

South Range got on the board late in the fourth quarter when Aniello Buzzacco hit Mathias Combs for a 63-yard TD pass.

Buzzacco finished 11 of 23 passing for 148 yards and two interceptions.