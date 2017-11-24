Trumbull County experiences widespread power outages again

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Power has been restored for thousands of First Energy customers after another outage in Trumbull County.

First Energy reports that power was restored to customers by 3 p.m. Friday, although there were a couple of customers in Johnston and Mecca townships that were still without power.

The outages were widespread in the northern part of the county.

It is the second time this week that the power went out in parts of Trumbull County. A few thousand customers also had power knocked out on Wednesday afternoon.

A First Energy spokesperson said Friday’s outage was due to an issue with their equipment.

For updates, check First Energy’s online power outage map.