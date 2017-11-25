2 Youngstown City Council members now important figures for National Black Caucus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Recently, two members of Youngstown City Council attended the Annual Conference of the National League of Cities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At the conference, First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver was named the regional director of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC LEO).

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak was named the assistant regional director.

“The basic purpose of being a director is to basically get more community involvement and engagement when it comes to black elected officials. And basically what that does is be able to take policy to Capitol Hill and be able to change that policy based on the concerns of urban communities,” Oliver said.

As regional director, Oliver will be working with cities around Youngstown and in Indiana.

When Adamczak joined Youngstown City Council last year, she signed up for NBC LEO. She believes she was appointed to be the assistant regional director because of her engagement, involvement and passion for racial equity.

“I just really look forward to being able to work with everyone and just open up people’s eyes to the different issues that we have in urban communities and then take that back, whether it’s to Columbus, and actually serve as a lobbyist on Capitol Hill to make sure those issues are being addressed,” Adamczak said.

Oliver says Youngstown could use more racial equity.

“When it comes to things like the inner city or urban communities in Youngstown, I don’t think their voice is heard enough. They’re speaking loudly but it’s not being heard. So it takes a position like this to be able to take that to the legislative process and be able to produce something different within policy,” he said.