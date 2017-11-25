Relocating animal sanctuary opens its new castle doors

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary opened its castle to the public.

WYTV told you in September that the non-profit animal charity had moved from Salem to Rogers in search of more space. It’s doing three open houses in the next couple of weeks so people can check out their new digs and donate to the cause.

Saturday, dozens toured Whispering Pines Castle.

While the setup sounds odd for Alchemy Acres, it makes perfect sense. Whispering Pines gives them exactly what they needed — lots of space and an economic engine.

“Finding new ways to fund the animals has been quite the feat,” said Katie Sacco of Alchemy Acres. “So we’ve always been looking for a larger piece of property and then this opportunity came up with the castle.”

You won’t see any animals scampering across the stone floors. The castle is for human use only.

“Wedding receptions, bridal showers, family reunions, class reunions,” Sacco said.

It’s the land around the castle –100-plus acres — that the animals will use.

Alchemy can’t afford it yet. That’s why the income from renting the castle is essential

“The goal is once we obtain the rest of the property, we’re going to be building new buildings,” volunteer Steven Boyd said. “More up to date buildings for the animals so they have good heat, water, shelter, and everything else that they need.”

The Sacco’s still have a lot of work ahead of them to transform the place into the sanctuary of their dreams.

But Saturday gave them confidence that they’re headed in the right direction.

“Watching everybody and all their reactions, it makes it so worth it,” Sacco said. “Because we’ve spent hours here getting things ready.”

For more information on the project, check out alchemyacres.org. Also, learn more about Alchemy Acres by visiting its Facebook page.