CLARION, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington defeated Clarion, 33-6, Saturday afternoon in a PIAA 2A quarterfinal.

The Greyhounds jumped out to a 23-6 halftime lead behind a Bryson Verrelli 85-yard TD run and a Cameron Marett 7-yard TD pass to Colton Marett.

Robert Pontius finished with two TDs for Wilmington, which improves to a perfect 13-0 this season.