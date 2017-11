YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was shot on Youngstown’s north side Saturday night during a robbery, police say.

It occurred at a home on the corner of Wirt Blvd. and Belmont Avenue. Police received a call around 6 p.m.

Police say the man trying to rob the home was shot. There is no word yet on his condition.

