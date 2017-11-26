2nd half run helps South Range past Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Range girls used an 8-0 run to start the 2nd half to push the Raiders past Howland 55-51 in the championship game of the Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament.

South Range trailed 33-30 at the break after Mackenzie Maze gave the Tigers the lead late in the half, she finished with 22 points to lead Howland.

But right after the break, the Raiders took the lead for good thanks to back-to-back triples from Bri Modic which was part of an 8-0. Modic finished with 8 points.

Maddie Durkin led the way for South Range with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Dani Vuletich also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Raiders move to 2-0 while Howland falls to 1-1.