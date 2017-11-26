About 4,000 Ohio Edison customers without power in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to Ohio Edison, about 4,000 people were without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The power is still out for the majority of customers in Austintown Township and a couple hundred in Youngstown, but numbers are quickly decreasing.

WKBN called Ohio Edison who said the outages were caused by a transformer that blew up off Meridian Road.

Ohio Edison also said crews are working to fix the damaged equipment and expect power to be restored by noon.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Ohio Edison’s website had reported over 8,000 outages between Austintown Township and Youngstown.