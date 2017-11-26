Youngstown Police: Man arrested on east side suspected Austintown Walmart shooter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in custody after Youngstown Police set up a perimeter to look for suspects on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.

Police confirm the suspect is Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, who is accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of an Austintown Walmart on Oct. 30.

Police cleared the scene at McGuffey Road, Albert Street and Bennington Avenue just after 5 p.m. and called off the search for additional suspects.

YPD set up the perimeter around 3:30 p.m. just minutes after police told WKBN they were responding to gunfire in the same area.

Police were not able to give any more details at this time.