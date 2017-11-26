Animal Charity hires local veterinarian after clinic’s temporary closure

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local non-profit organization is happy to announce it has finally hired a new veterinarian to work in its veterinary clinic.

Back in September, Animal Charity Humane Society announced on its Facebook page that it could no longer accept patients at its Jean McClure Kelty Veterinarian Clinic. Its primary veterinarian had announced her departure from the clinic to open her own practice in Cleveland.

After a couple months of searching, Animal Charity is proud to welcome Dr. Alyssa Pogozelec, who will re-open and oversee the Jean Kelty Vet Clinic.

Animal Charity says the clinic will re-open Dec. 11 and Dr. Pogozelec will begin her first day on Dec. 13. The clinic will be accepting phone calls for appointments starting Dec. 6.

Dr. Pogozelec earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine at Ross Veterinary College and her bachelor’s degree in biology at Geneva College, where she also minored in chemistry and business.

She was working for several years in a local private practice.

For more information call Mary Louk, Animal Charity’s board president, at 330-550-5953.

