CANFIELD, OH (WYTV) – The Canfield girls dropped their season opener Saturday night as New Philadelphia topped the Cardinals 42-29.

The Quakers jumped on Canfield early, opening up a 10-point lead in the second quarter.

Aaliyah Currence led the way for the Quakers with 16 while Josie Pry added 12.

Canfield was led by Jill Baker who had 8.

The Cards are 0-1 on the young season.