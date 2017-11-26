Decade-long Christmas exhibit opens once again at Arms Family Museum

The display features many rare and vintage pieces from the Mahoning Valley Historical Society's collection

By Published:
This is the tenth year for the exhibit, which is held in the 1905 Arts & Crafts style mansion, home of Olive and Wilford Arms and part of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Arms Family Museum unveiled its Memories of Christmas Past exhibit last weekend, just in time for the Christmas season to begin.

This is the tenth year for the exhibit, which is held in the 1905 Arts & Crafts style mansion, home of Olive and Wilford Arms and part of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The display features many rare and vintage pieces from the Historical Society’s collection as well as items on loan from private collectors.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 7. Museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., but Thursdays are from noon to 7 p.m.

The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Admission into the exhibit is $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and $5 for children ages 3-18 (children under 3 are free). This is the last weekend to bring in canned goods to get half off admission.

Visit the official Memories of Christmas Past website to preview the exhibit.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s