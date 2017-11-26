Decade-long Christmas exhibit opens once again at Arms Family Museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Arms Family Museum unveiled its Memories of Christmas Past exhibit last weekend, just in time for the Christmas season to begin.

This is the tenth year for the exhibit, which is held in the 1905 Arts & Crafts style mansion, home of Olive and Wilford Arms and part of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The display features many rare and vintage pieces from the Historical Society’s collection as well as items on loan from private collectors.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 7. Museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., but Thursdays are from noon to 7 p.m.

The museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Admission into the exhibit is $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and $5 for children ages 3-18 (children under 3 are free). This is the last weekend to bring in canned goods to get half off admission.

Visit the official Memories of Christmas Past website to preview the exhibit.