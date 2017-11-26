Kids mingle with Santa at Mill Creek farm in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Santa made a stop at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield Sunday afternoon.

Kids had a chance to get their picture taken with Santa or a check out a reindeer and other animals for free.

Organizers said this event is very weather dependent.

But this year, Mother Nature cooperated and the farm got a nice crowd.

“We noticed people as they’re coming in — they’re meeting in the parking lot,” said Brenda Markley, agriculture education manager. “So it’s like grandma, grandpa driving separately, aunts and uncles, cousins. So it’s kind of a family gathering thing and they’re all coming together to watch the kids with Santa and the animals.”

For just a dollar, the kids could make an ornament to hang on the Christmas tree.