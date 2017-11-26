Proposed alcohol tax cut could help local brewers in a big way

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Brewers and distillers may soon have a reason to raise a glass, as Senate Republicans are proposing to lower alcohol taxes. It could help local brewery owners reinvest in their business.

Birdfish Brewing Co. in downtown Columbiana will end up making around 350 barrels of beer in 2017. Each of those barrels is taxed $7.

Republican Senators proposed to cut small brewers’ tax to $3.50 on the first 60,000 barrels. Spirits are currently taxed at $13.50 per gallon. The proposal calls for lowering that to $2.70 per gallon for the first 100,000 gallons produced or imported by the industry.

Birdfish could especially benefit from the tax cut, as the owners plan to expand soon.

“It’s a seven-barrel system, so it’s seven-times our current system,” said Joshua Dunn of Birdfish Brewing. “It should be up a running by the end of the year, so in 2018, if all goes well, we could save upwards of $7,500.”

Dunn says that money would go right back into Birdfish, which is celebrating it’s two-year anniversary this week.

“We’ll buy more equipment to produce more beer and extend our reach with distribution,” Dunn said.

John Chandler opened Paladin Brewing in 2015. His Austintown brewery has the capability of making 2,000 barrels of beer a year.

The tax breaks means Paladin Brewing would save up to $7,000. Chandler says he’d use it to get him some help around the place.

“Eventually hire staff sooner, so we can lighten our loads as small business owners,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Beer Institute — a group representing brewers — estimates $130 million dollars would be generated if the tax proposal passes.

If approved, the tax cuts would last for two years, beginning on December 31, 2017, and ending on December 31, 2019.