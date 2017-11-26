Stage set for District 10 teams in Western Finals

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV) – On Sunday, the PIAA released dates, times, and locations for high school football state semifinals across the state including for three Valley teams left standing in search of a state crown.

In Class A, Farrell is in the Western Final for a third-straight year and will look for their second state final berth in three years. The Steelers will travel to Seneca Valley High School Friday night for a clash with Jeannette at 7 PM. The Jayhawks topped Imani Christian Saturday in the WPIAL Championship. That is the former high school of Ohio State standout and former Cleveland Brown Terrelle Pryor.

In Class 2A, Wilmington returns to the Western Final after their loss last season. The Greyhounds will meet with Washington, who topped Steel Valley Saturday evening. The Greyhounds fell to SV last year in the state semifinals. Wilmington and the Prexies will meet Friday night at Slippery Rock University for a 7 PM kickoff. Both teams are 13-0 on the season.

In Class 3A, Sharon will take their 6-game winning streak to North Hills High School to meet Quaker Valley in the Western Final. Sharon hasn’t lost since Week 7 against South Range. The Quakers will be well rested as they had a BYE week after their WPIAL Championship win nearly two weeks ago.