Sweeney’s improvement last season has Lisbon thinking big

2017-18 Lisbon Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Chris Huckshold

Record: 14-9 (6-2), 2nd place in ITCL White Tier

The Good News

A pair of their double-digit scorers return in the form of senior Brandon Brownfield (11.1 ppg) and junior Justin Sweeney (19.2 ppg). Brownfield finished his junior campaign with strong numbers across the board as he closed out the season with a 5.7 rebounding average as well as 1.2 assists. He also shot 26% from three-point land (25.5%) and led the team in free-throw shooting (81.3%). As a freshman, Sweeney played in every game while averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 caroms. However, last year, he led the team in scoring (19.2 ppg), assists (3.4 apg), steals (3.0 spg) and three-point percentage (27.6%) while grabbing 6.8 rebounds. Senior Dougie Minor averaged 5.0 points per game last year. Jacob Mundy, a 6’2 senior, lettered last year as well.

Coach Chris Huckshold says, “We have good team quickness. We need to develop some depth with our new varsity players. We have a good core of returning upperclassmen. Their experience will be valuable as we have about five new players seeing varsity time this season.”

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Waterloo (Lisbon Tip Off Tournament)

Dec. 2 – Lisbon Tip Off Tournament

Dec. 5 – at United,

Dec. 8 – East Palestine

Dec. 12 – Columbiana

Dec. 15 – at Toronto

Dec. 19 – Leetonia

Dec. 22 – at Southern

Jan. 2 – Western Reserve

Jan. 5 – Wellsville

Jan. 9 – United

Jan. 12 – at East Palestine

Jan. 16 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 19 – at Columbiana

Jan. 23 – Toronto

Jan. 26 – at Leetonia

Jan. 30 – Southern

Feb. 2 – at Wellsville

Feb. 9 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 16 – at Springfield

Feb. 20 – at Malvern

Challenges

It’ll be tough to replace the contributions of Colin Sweeney – who averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 boards, 2.7 assists – from last year’s group. Bailey McCullough and Noah Barnes have since graduated after averaging 3.8 and 3.1 points per contest respectively last winter. The Blue Devils saw their offensive scoring drop from 74.2 points per game to 59.7 as well as each of their shooting percentages fell (FG%: 51.2% to 42.7%; FT%: 65.5% to 61.1%; 3PT%: 31.8% to 25.0%).

Coach Huckshold points out his concern regarding this team, “we have a lack of depth and rebounding. Two areas of concern entering this season.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 50.9% (117-113)

League Championships: 1 (2016)

Playoff Record: 12-10

Sectional Championships: 3 (2014, 2015, 2016)

District Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 59.7

Scoring Defense: 55.7

Rebounding: 30.3

Field Goal Percentage: 42.7%

Three-Point Percentage: 25.0%

Free Throw Percentage: 61.1%

Turnovers: 15.0

2016-17 Results

Sebring 56 Blue Devils 44*

United 57 Blue Devils 52

Blue Devils 59 Southern 52

Western Reserve 59 Blue Devils 54

Blue Devils 60 Columbiana 51

Blue Devils 68 Leetonia 51

#2 McDonald 90 Blue Devils 71

Wellsville 75 Blue Devils 61

Blue Devils 84 Mineral Ridge 55

Blue Devils 60 Southern 44

Blue Devils 51 Columbiana 38

Blue Devils 69 Steubenville Central Catholic 60

Blue Devils 60 Leetonia 48

Jackson-Milton 61 Blue Devils 52

Blue Devils 70 Beaver Local 67

Blue Devils 64 Crestview 39

Springfield 58 Blue Devils 30

Blue Devils 54 Lowellville 45

Wellsville 61 Blue Devils 52

Blue Devils 65 East Palestine 59

South Range 69 Blue Devils 36

Blue Devils 72 Sebring 67 OT

Blue Devils 84 Heartland Christian 29

*-Playoff

Key Number

Over the past four seasons, Lisbon has featured a player who has scored 15-points or more per game (2016-17: Justin Sweeney, 19.2; 2015-16: Austin Rutecki, 17.9; 2014-15: Austin Rutecki, 17.4; 2013-14: Austin Rutecki, 15.1).