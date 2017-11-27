City leaders question growing number of Warren sober houses



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sober houses are causing quite a stir in Warren — mostly because there are no real regulations on them. To try to figure it out, city leaders invited state representatives Monday to work toward a solution.

There’s concern that the former Cedar Creek Nursing Home could become a sober house, which focuses on transitioning addicts from a treatment program into the real world.

“Basically, when a sober house moves into a community, I was under the impression that whoever’s moving into this community or running this sober house has to go out and talk to the residents,” said President of Council Jim Graham.

However, that’s not the case and that’s not the only thing that had the crowd confused about sober house regulations.

The city estimates there are already 30 in Warren but it doesn’t have a definite count because there’s no law requiring the house operator to identify it as such.

“Why is it a secret? Why can’t we know? We’ve lived there, we’ve bought our homes,” said Sarah Currie, a Warren resident. “We’re entitled. We have rights, too. I have nothing against sober houses but I don’t want five on one street.”

Those with recovery centers were also in the crowd.

Carol Henderson, who runs a center, said it’s not about getting rid of the houses but instead, getting rid of the ones that clearly aren’t providing help.

“They’re just flophouses, basically,” Henderson said. “They go there, they sleep there, and they leave and go anywhere they want to. That can’t happen in a sober house. That’s not how a sober house works.”

People who are in recovery fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which makes regulating these homes difficult. The city can inspect them as rental properties, though.

Representative Mike O’Brien, along with new legislation, encourages regulation to make sure there are care providers at the home. O’Brien said it’ll keep all city officials in the loop, as well as police.

“Most importantly, the neighbors, they know what exactly is going on in that house and they’re not surprised from any types of outcomes,” he said.

Monday’s discussion was all about getting ideas and concerns out. Nothing is set in stone just yet.

As far as the former Cedar Nursing Home, the city said it’s monitoring it to see what moves in there.