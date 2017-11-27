Convicted Howland killer transferred to prison in Grafton

GRAFTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Convicted killer Nasser Hamad has been admitted to the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton.

Nasser Hamad was transferred to the jail last week, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s website.

A judge sentenced Hamad to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

He was convicted of the shooting deaths of Josh Williams and Josh Haber outside of his Howland home in February. April Trent, Bryce Hendrickson and John Shively were also injured in the shooting.

Hamad maintained that he shot the group in self-defense after they came to his house to fight. Prosecutors said, however, that he coaxed them into coming over and opened fire after the fight — at one point, returning to his house to reload the weapon before firing again.

Hamad’s next parole board hearing is in December of 2052.

Hamad has said in court that he intends to appeal the conviction.