MONROE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man hunting in Ashtabula County was shot and killed Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR confirmed that 62-year-old Randy Lee Gozzard was on a hunting trip with three other men when he was shot.

They were hunting on private property in Monroe Township near Horton Road with permission.

Gozzard was visiting from St. Petersburg, Florida.

No charges have been filed.