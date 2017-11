POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Fire destroyed a garage in Poland Township Monday night.

Firefighters from four departments responded to the scene on New Castle Road just after 7 p.m. to help put it out. By the time they arrived, the garage was up in flames.

It was not attached to the home so crews sprayed the house with water to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was hurt and there were no animals inside at the time.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.