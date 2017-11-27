Group works to get anti-fracking bill on Ohio ballot

FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)


COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Six times, Youngstown residents have rejected a Community Bill of Rights to stop fracking. Now there’s an effort to pass it statewide.

Ohio Attorney General Mike Dwine certified the first set of petitions Monday for the Ohio Community Rights Amendment.

Like Youngstown’s failed bill, it would allow communities to enact laws against fracking, injection wells, or pipelines.

Once the language is approved, the group will still need to collect signatures from 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties to get it on the ballot.

