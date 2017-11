WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – About 1,300 customers were without power Monday morning after utility poles were brought down, most likely by a vehicle, according to Trumbull County 911.

The poles and wires are down on Parkman Road.

The bulk of the outages are in Warren, with additional outages in Warren Township. Most service was restored by 7 a.m.

First Energy said all power should be restored by 8:30 a.m.