Police investigate theft of tools, vehicles from Austintown business

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the theft of several tools and vehicles from an Austintown business.

The break-in at Steel Valley Contracting on Mahoning Avenue was reported Sunday morning. A dump truck that’s normally in front of the business had been moved, and a bay garage door had significant damage, according to a police report.

Police said someone took a 2001 Ford F-350 SRW Super Duty, 1998 Jeep and 1999 Chevrolet box truck, three four-wheelers, two dirtbikes, chainsaws, a handgun, various tools and a crossbow.

Officers searched the area and found tire marks leaving the property toward Oakwood Avenue.

Police said the Ford F-350 was later found behind a home on Ayers Street in Youngstown. The vehicle was locked, and no keys were found with it.

The box truck was found abandoned on the side of Interstate 680 south, near the Madison Avenue Expressway.