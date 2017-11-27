Stadium GM in Salem kicks off Toys for Tots drive

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Beginning on Monday until Dec. 15th, the Chevy All-Stars and Stadium GM Superstore in Salem will kickoff its annual Toys for Tots Marathon toy drive.

Last year, they reached their goal of 600 toys. This year, the goal is 1,000.

Santa Claus kicked off the drive Monday, delivering the first batch of toys to Stadium at 4 p.m.

Working with the Marines, the owner of Stadium GM Shorty Navarro — a former Marine — helped start the drive on Monday.

“The last few years, people from the community have come out and helped this toy drive be as big as possible,” Navarro said. “We hope they will continue to do so. Our goal for this drive is to help put some smiles on some children’s faces this Christmas season.”

Toys can be donated at The Stadium GM Superstore on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Marines will collect all of the toys on Tuesday for distribution.

Donated toys are asked to not be wrapped up and must be new to be accepted into the Toys for Tots program.

The cost of the toy doesn’t matter. It just needs to be new and in it’s original packaging and unwrapped.

The store is located on W. State Street in Salem.