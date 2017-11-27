Teen accused of robbing taxi driver in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A teenager accused of robbing a taxi driver was arrested in Weathersfield Township on Saturday.

Police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Jones initially lied about his identity when he was questioned during a traffic stop. Jones told police that he knew he had a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Jones is charged with the robbery of a USA Taxi driver on October 21.

The driver told police that he was sent to a location in Howland to pick up a passenger. He said the man that he picked up requested a ride to Highland Terrace in Warren, but he didn’t have enough money for the ride.

That’s when another man got into the cab with money for the ride.

The taxi driver told police that he noticed that the man was wearing a mask that covered the lower part of his face. He said he told the men to get out of the cab and that he wasn’t taking them anywhere.

The driver said the men refused to get out of the car, and one of the men hit him in the head with a handgun and demanded money. After robbing him, he said someone fired a shot at his car while he was driving away.

Police said the driver had a small lump on his head. A bullet was lodged in the rear bumper of the car.

Police searched the area after the robbery but were unable to find anyone.

Jones was later identified as a suspect.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, and bond was set at $100,000. He’s set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. December 4.