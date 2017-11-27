With online shopping booming, here’s how to shop smart and safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Cyber Monday comes to a close, business experts are projecting this was the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history.

It comes on the heels of a record $7.9 billion in online sales over Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day combined.

Experts predict shoppers will spend more than $6.5 billion on Monday.

“More and more people are shopping online, so the online sales are exploding,” said Lisa Lee Freeman, a consumer expert.

But what if you don’t like what you see when the package arrives?

“We always recommend that anytime you do any online purchasing to always use a traditional credit card,” said Melissa Ames, vice president of Better Business Bureau. “Because that affords you an additional safety net if there is a problem with the product or with the retailer. You can contact your credit card company and dispute the charges.”

The Better Business Bureau also suggests you keep all of the documentation of your purchases.

“Make sure you have an email with a confirmation,” Ames said. “Take a screen shot if possible. Keep all the documentation in case you have to go back to the retailer later on.”

This is especially important if you’re buying from a third-party seller. And the same rules apply if your package never gets delivered, or worse, it’s stolen.

“They do happen unfortunately,” Ames said. “And sometimes it’s just so hard to keep track of. Keep any tracking numbers, any receipts. That way if you have to go back to that retailer, you have some evidence of that.”

But for all you last minute shoppers out there who skipped Cyber Monday, here’s some other things to keep in mind while shopping online. And it all starts with research.

“Make sure it’s a company that’s reliable and trustworthy,” Ames said. “And that you trust them to get you your product before the holidays.”

The BBB also recommends that if your shopping on your tablet or smartphone, that you make sure the site you are ordering from is secure.

You can go to BBB.org to make sure the site is legitimate and reliable.