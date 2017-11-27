Woman hit, killed on Market St. in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was hit and killed walking on Market Street in Boardman.

According to the patrol, the accident happened about 7:04 a.m. Monday on Market Street, near Forest Lake Drive.

Troopers describe the victim as a woman in her late 60s with white hair, weighing between 80 and 90 pounds. She was wearing red and white Christmas pajamas and blue gloves. The woman also had black sweatpants over the pajama bottoms. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canfield post of the Ohio State Patrol at (330) 533-6866.

The car involved in the accident is at the Boardman Police Station. No other information about the driver was released.