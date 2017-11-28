3D printing organization wants your ideas to help Air Force

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It takes a lot of work to keep the Air Force flying and America Makes is part of the effort.

The Youngstown-based additive manufacturing institute has just issued a project call. It’s asking for ideas on how to use 3D printing and additive manufacturing to benefit the Air Force.

America Makes is trying to improve efficiency at its factory, while also improving the efficiency of plane parts and addressing challenges the Air Force faces.

This is the ninth project call since America Makes was started in 2012.

In this round, over $8 million is available for funding research proposals.

“How can we keep existing aircraft in the United States Air Force, flying and mission-ready in a reasonable amount of time? With spare parts, replacement, maintenance parts, as well as quality improvements and, specifically, lead time improvements over traditional manufacturing methods,” said Scott Deutsch, with America Makes.

With this project, America Makes will have more than $114 million invested in additive manufacturing around the country, since its inception in 2012.

