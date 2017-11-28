Crews battle fire at former Salem China factory

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are battling a fire at the old Salem China building.
They were called out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There was at least one explosion and the roof collapsed.
Viewers in the area have been submitting photos of thick, black smoke billowing from the building, which can be seen from miles away.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was called to the fire and should be at the scene. They will be working with the Salem Fire Department and monitoring the water runoff from the fire to make sure it does not have an impact on any streams. The EPA will also be monitoring the air quality, which is standard procedure for an industrial fire.
Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading.
The building is located in an industrial park on the south side of town. Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.