Jackson-Milton Terranova tallies 1,000th career point

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jackson-Milton’s Michaelina Terranova scored her 1,000th career point, as the Blue Jays topped Lordstown, 54-29 Monday night in the season opener.

She reached the milestone with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter, when she came up with a steal and a layup.

Terranova finished with 25 points in the win. She is the third Blue Jay to score her 1,000th point in the program’s last seven contests dating back to last season. Ashley and Katilyn Totani also reached the milestone last season.