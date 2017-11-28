Man beaten, SUV taken in Youngstown robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told police that he was threatened at gunpoint, chased and beaten with a gun before two suspects took off in an SUV he had been driving.

According to a police report, a 57-year-old man was inside a home in the 3100 block of Hudson Avenue when the house alarm went off. The victim and a woman came outside to find two men walking out from behind the house.

The suspect said both men were holding guns and one of them yelled at him to “give it up.”

The victim said he tried to run away, but the men chased him, knocked him to the ground and hit him several times in the head with the handguns while punching and kicking him. The men rifled through the victim’s pockets and took the keys to a Chevy Tahoe he was driving.

The suspects took off in the SUV. Police searched the area for the vehicle but didn’t find it.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.