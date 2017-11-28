Man shot, killed outside gas station in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened outside of a gas station on the city’s north side.

Officers were called about 1:22 a.m. Tuesday to the Gas Mart on Logan Avenue on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found the body of a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

The victim has been identified but police are withholding his name pending the notification of family.

Police say the victim came to the gas mart with two friends who went inside the store. They say gunfire came from a wooded area, and the victim was hit when he got out of the car.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

The Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.