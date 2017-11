WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A manufacturer will be investing $4.5 million into its operations in Warren.

Novelis treats aluminum sheets for beverage cans. The sheets are used for the cans’ lids.

The plant can make enough for one billion lids a month.

Novelis plans to purchase new state-of-the-art technology for the Warren plant, which opened in 1965 and employs 75 people.