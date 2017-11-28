Police say woman stabbed man during argument in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Youngstown is facing felonious assault charges after a man said she stabbed him in the leg.

According to a police report, the victim told police that he and Aaliyah Clark, 22, had argued throughout the day Monday and that Clark threatened to stab him while they were inside an apartment in the 2400 block of Tryrell Avenue.

The victim said Clark grabbed a knife from the bedroom, but he was able to get it away from her. She then got another knife from the kitchen, chased him around the couch and when the victim fell to the ground, Clark stabbed him in the leg, the report stated.

A witness who was sitting on the couch at the time told police he saw the two running around the couch but he had his earbuds in and couldn’t hear what they were saying.

The victim ran from the apartment and called police.

Clark was arrested at the Tyrell Avenue apartment. She is charged with felonious assault.