Rich Center for Autism asking for community’s help with capital campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This Thursday, the Rich Center for Autism on Youngstown State University’s campus will hold a capital campaign from 5-7 p.m.

The Rich Center has been on YSU’s campus for over two decades. By the fall of 2020, which would be the center’s 25th anniversary, Melanie Carfolo, the center’s executive director, hopes to have the facility completely renovated.

So, the center is kicking off the “Building for Tomorrow” campaign on Thursday, in Fedor Hall on YSU’s campus.

Carfolo hopes they can raise at least $6 million for renovations.

Projects include a new roof, sprinkler system, classrooms and therapy spaces. They would also like to get an ADA-compliant elevator, a life skills center and a professional development center.

According to Carfolo, 1 in 68 children is born with autism.

The Rich Center has 72 students and hopes to double enrollment. Carfolo says they receive phone calls every day but have to refer people to other places because they are at capacity.

A newly renovated facility can help with this enrollment goal so the center can serve as many children as possible.

There are three ways to donate: visit donate.richcenter.org, call the Rich Center at 330-941-1927 or attend Thursday’s event.