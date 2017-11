NEGLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – A semi truck tipped over on a portion of Route 7 in Negley Township.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail before turning over, according to investigators at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital in East Liverpool.

The driver hasn’t been identified yet.

Traffic is down to one lane while the area is cleared up.