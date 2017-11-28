Statewide program has doctors teach about opioid addiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The fight against the opioid epidemic is being taken to doctors offices.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health broke down a new statewide program — Take Charge Ohio.

The program’s goal is to help doctors teach the public about opioids and pain medication, and the dangers of misusing them.

Physicians will teach patients about how to treat and manage pain responsibly.

“What we seek to do is provide prescribers with education so they can have honest conversations with their patients about what it means to be in pain,” said AJ Groeber of Medical Board of Ohio. “What it means to recover from an injury — an acute injury or a chronic injury — and manage that pain in that doesn’t just come in the form of a pill bottle that someone’s taking every month for the short term or the rest of their lives.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding this statewide public awareness campaign. The program was developed with the help of multiple state agencies.