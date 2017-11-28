Woman reports being robbed, chased while walking home in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren woman reported that she was robbed while walking home in the area of W. Market Street and Austin Avenue.

The 26-year-old woman told police that an unknown man walked up behind her and grabbed her arm around 6:40 p.m. Monday. She believed that he was trying to kidnap her so she tried to pull away, according to a police report.

She said at that time, the man let go of her arm but grabbed her pink cheetah-print purse.

The woman said the man then chased her for awhile but eventually ran away as she turned down Vermont Avenue.

According to a police report, the victim didn’t get a good look at the robber. She believed that he was a skinny, clean-shaven, light-skinned black man with short hair. No other description, including what the man was wearing, was provided.