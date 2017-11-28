Youngstown’s United Way asks for community’s help during Giving Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is asking for the community’s help on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely-recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

The United Way focuses on early education and emergency services, funding 31 local non-profit agencies doing work in those areas.

“I see a lot of need for basic things. How do we help people get enough food, clothing and shelter? There is still a lot of that out there, especially in Youngstown,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley. “I think sometimes in the suburbs we don’t know what’s going on in Youngstown and some of those areas 15 minutes away, but there is a high level of need.”

Hannon said the United Way focuses on children from birth to sixth grade to help eliminate barriers so they can do well in school. He said some of that support comes with after-school programs and family support.

Success After 6 provides wraparound services to students in Youngstown and Girard with an after-school component. The United Way also supports Success By 6, a pre-kindergarten prep, and Imagination Library, a literacy program geared toward children ages 5 and younger.

To help out by donating, text the word PLEDGE to #313131, or visit the United Way’s donation link online.