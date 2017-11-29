Marshals looking for Youngstown shooting suspect, reward available

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police have released a photo of the suspect, charged with shooting and killing a man in Youngstown.

It’s the second shooting death in one day and the third in the city since the weekend.

Police said 23-year-old Johnny R. Wallace, III, shot 45-year-old Colin Brown at the Last Call Bar and Grill on South Avenue on Tuesday night. A warrant has been issued for Wallace’s arrest, but he is not yet in custody.

People inside the bar told police they heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. When officers got there, they found Brown’s body on the bathroom floor.

Captain Brad Blackburn said the victim and the suspect are acquaintances.

This is the third shooting death in as many days in the city of Youngstown. A man was shot outside of a gas station on Logan Avenue Tuesday morning and another man was fatally shot Saturday at the corner or Wirt Street and Belmont Avenue.

Blackburn said none of the shootings are related.

“It’s just the way it goes. Sometimes we catch several in a row and then sometimes we go months without,” Blackburn said.

So far this year, there have been 24 homicides. Last year, there were 19.

Police recorded an average of about 24 homicides over the past 10 years.

Those with information on Wallace’s whereabouts are asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4Wanted or text TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Youngstown police at (330) 742-8900 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers at (330) 746-CLUE(2583).