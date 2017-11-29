Columbiana Co. teen with police patch collection now cancer-free

WYTV has been following the story of Gavin Campbell, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma last November

Chelsea Simeon Published:

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A Wellsville teen who collected more than 2,000 police patches during his cancer treatments is now cancer-free.

Team Gavin made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

WYTV has been following the story of Gavin Campbell, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma last November. Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare bone cancer.

Campbell’s story got the nation’s attention after the East Liverpool Police Department started up a collection of police patches for him.He now has patches from departments across the U.S. and said becoming a police officer has always been his dream.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s