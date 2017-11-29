Daybreak Nation on Location: Ursuline Preschool and Kindergarten’s annual craft show

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – How about a little something for that craft expert on your holiday list this weekend?

A suggestion for your holiday shopping: help a local school.

Christina was in Canfield this morning with a look at this weekend’s craft show and fundraiser at Ursuline Preschool and Kindergarten.

The 29th annual craft show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ursuline Preschool and Kindergarten is located at 4300 Shields Rd. in Canfield.

For more information, visit it the school’s website or visit their Facebook page.

