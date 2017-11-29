Former Mineral Ridge teacher, coach pleads guilty to secretly filming girl

The charges were leveled against Blair after police say he was caught taping a girl who was living in his Austintown home

By Published:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Mineral Ridge teacher and former girls’ varsity track coach pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism and interception of wire or oral communication.

Matthew Blair made the plea in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney’s courtroom on Wednesday.

The charges were leveled against Blair after police say he was caught videotaping a girl who was living in his Austintown home. Investigators say Blair can be seen on the video coming into the girl’s room and adjusting the camera.

Austintown Police raided Blair’s home in June. He was indicted in July.

Blair will be sentenced at a later date.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s