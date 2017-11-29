Former Mineral Ridge teacher, coach pleads guilty to secretly filming girl

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Mineral Ridge teacher and former girls’ varsity track coach pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism and interception of wire or oral communication.

Matthew Blair made the plea in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney’s courtroom on Wednesday.

The charges were leveled against Blair after police say he was caught videotaping a girl who was living in his Austintown home. Investigators say Blair can be seen on the video coming into the girl’s room and adjusting the camera.

Austintown Police raided Blair’s home in June. He was indicted in July.

Blair will be sentenced at a later date.