Hometown Hero believes charity is one of the greatest virtues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since organizing its first golf outing in 2004, the President Charity Foundation has raised over $70,000 for people with life-threatening health issues in the Valley.

The non-profit organization was formed by a few men from the Youngtown area’s Knights of Columbus chapter. Each founder was one of the chapter’s past presidents.

One of these men is Joe Mackos, this week’s Hometown Hero.

His wife Dee Mackos knows him best.

“He has a heart of gold and he continues to give to the organization and to the people in the community that need help,” she said.

Joe has helped organize charity events for over 10 years. The money raised helps people who are sick pay their medical bills.

The chapter’s current president, Michael Jordan, nominated Joe for the award.

“He gives from the heart, all the time. To anybody, me, to anything — he’s there, the driving force behind everything we do. We need a lot more people like Joe,” Jordan said.

Joe’s attitude has even helped recruit new members into the Knights of Columbus, like Terry Pogan.

“[He] has been instrumental in doing a lot of these fundraisers and keeping things going, whether it’s the wine taste in the fall or the golf outing in the summer. We always seem to have a good turn out and we’re able to help people that really need the help,” Pogan said.

Joe has one message for people who want to help in their local community.

“Charity does not mean writing a check. Charity means giving of your time to help others. That’s what charity is about,” he said.

Joe is already planning the group’s golf outing for this summer.