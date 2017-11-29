Hunter paces Fitch to season opening win

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Fitch girls’ basketball team begins their season with a 66-42 victory over Southeast this evening.

Sabria Hunter scored a game-high 24 points for Fitch. Hunter accumulated a total of 15 points in the second and third quarters. Jada Lazaro and Rachael DiFrancesco both finished with 12 points apiece.

Fitch led at the half, 42-27.

Hannah Schill made a trio of three-point baskets to close out the contest with 17 points for the Pirates. Andrea Radcliff scored all 14 of her points on two-pointers.

The Falcons (1-0) will travel to Struthers on Saturday.