YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Youngstown fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a blaze early Wednesday afternoon inside a small business on the north side.

Firefighters say the owner of the building at the intersection Elm Street and Bonita Avenue takes in used items and refurbishes them for sale at local flea markets.

Crews were able to put the flames out quickly and minimize the damage.

No one was hurt.