YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Youngstown nonprofit City Kids Care launched a campaign to get donated coats for kids in the area, ahead of winter.

City Kids Care kicked off the “Operation Warm Kids” campaign. Organizers with the group hope the community will rally to donate 3,000 new or gently-used coats.

The coats will then be distributed to children in the Youngstown area.

Coats can be dropped off or mailed to 209 W. Woodland Ave. in Youngstown or 1319 Florencedale Ave., also in Youngstown.