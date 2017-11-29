Nugget of Knowledge: Fruitcake

Alcohol helps to preserve fruitcake

Len Rome Published:
Nugget of Knowledge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Why does fruitcake last so long?

It’s because of the ingredients.

Fruitcake is very dense and full of foods that are already preserved, such as dried and candied nuts and fruit.

Microorganisms can’t find enough moisture to reproduce.

A good fruitcake also contains plenty of alcohol to preserve it for years on end.

Many bakers will wrap it in a cheesecloth soaked in liquor and store it in an airtight container to keep away mold and yeast.

Some fruitcake fans prefer to age their cakes, making it even more flavorful, or so they say.

In Great Britain, one wedding tradition calls for the bride and groom to save the top tier of a three-tier fruitcake to eat until the christening of the couple’s first child.

Keeping yours in the fridge? Eat it within two years.

The Ford family, from Berkey, Ohio, has a fruitcake that was baked in 1878, when Rutherford B. Hayes was president.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s