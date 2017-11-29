Nugget of Knowledge: Fruitcake

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Shopping history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Why does fruitcake last so long?

It’s because of the ingredients.

Fruitcake is very dense and full of foods that are already preserved, such as dried and candied nuts and fruit.

Microorganisms can’t find enough moisture to reproduce.

A good fruitcake also contains plenty of alcohol to preserve it for years on end.

Many bakers will wrap it in a cheesecloth soaked in liquor and store it in an airtight container to keep away mold and yeast.

Some fruitcake fans prefer to age their cakes, making it even more flavorful, or so they say.

In Great Britain, one wedding tradition calls for the bride and groom to save the top tier of a three-tier fruitcake to eat until the christening of the couple’s first child.

Keeping yours in the fridge? Eat it within two years.

The Ford family, from Berkey, Ohio, has a fruitcake that was baked in 1878, when Rutherford B. Hayes was president.

