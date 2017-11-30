3 arrested in Youngstown drug raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -Two men and a woman are facing drug charges following a drug raid on the city’s south side.

According to a police report, officers were on their way Wednesday afternoon to search a house in the 2400 block of Cooper Street when they saw a car pull out of the driveway.

Officers stopped the driver, identified as Daniel Greiner, 41, of Youngstown. A search of Greiner uncovered a folded piece of paper containing heroin, a used needle and a burnt spoon, all contained in his pocket, the report stated.

Police drove Greiner back to the Cooper Street house where they saw another man, later identified as 29-year-old Randall Hover, throw something out of an upstairs window.

Officers searched the house and found heroin, fentanyl, crack, Adderall pills, Tramadol, a sawed-off shotgun, a pistol and ammunition. They also found $231 in cash.

Greiner, Hover, and a woman, identified as 41-year-old Judith Douglas, were charged with drug possession. Hover faces an additional charge of having weapons under disability. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

There were children in the house at the time of the raid that belonged to another woman who was there but was not charged.