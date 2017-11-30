Car, semi truck collide in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are cleaning up the scene of a car versus semi-truck accident in Salem.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Salem-Grange Road and Route 45.

Investigators said the truck, which had just dropped off a supply of beans, was traveling northbound on Route 45 when the car pulled out onto 45. The driver of the semi-truck then hit the front of the car while trying to avoid a collision.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but investigators said their injuries weren’t serious.

Traffic was being detoured around the area.